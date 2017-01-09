Police investigating incident at west end home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating an unusual situation that occurred late Saturday night.

Authorities were called to a home on Gayton Toad near Patterson Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found someone inside with trauma to their body.

They were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Witnesses tell police they saw two suspects running from the home.

