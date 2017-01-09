Petersburg hires Jack Berry into city administration

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A former front-runner for the City of Richmond’s mayoral race has accepted a new city leadership position – but not in Richmond.

Jack Berry, who finished second to current Richmond mayor Levar Stoney, has been hired as a Interim Assistant City Manager in Petersburg by the Robert Bobb consulting group.

Berry agreed to a 90-day contract with Petersburg while the Bobb group works to improve the city’s finances. The role could lead to a permanent job with Petersburg’s administration. It’s unclear if Berry has any previous ties to the City of Petersburg.

Berry previously served as the executive director at Venture Richmond, a role he held for 10 years.

Stay with 8News for updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.