One local mom aims to educate one million about Sickle Cell

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Dionne Bobo is on a mission. This year she is working to educate one million people about Sickle Cell Disease, as part of her campaign ‘Living with Sickle Cell RVA.’

Bobo has watched two of her five children, ages four and six, suffer from effects of Sickle Cell Disease their entire lives.

It is an inherited condition changing normal, round blood cells into crescent moon shapes, and the disease can cause episodes of severe pain.

“It means having a dinner, and at the end of the dinner when you get home, you have to go to the emergency room,” she Bobo describes. “It means having one child in the hospital with a sickle crisis and having to come home and bring another to the hospital with a sickle crisis.”

She is using those experiences as fuel to raise awareness about the condition with people both in Richmond and across the country.

Through social media and speaking engagements, Bobo aims to connect with patients and advocates using the hashtags #nolongersilentscd and #1million1momscd.

“There is a stigma, especially in the African American community,” Bobo says. “It’s something we don’t talk about, and it’s something we need to talk more about. So I’m encouraging people that have children, people that have Sickle Cell themselves, if they know someone, definitely share your stories.”

In addition to raising awareness about the disease, Bobo hopes to bring screening to the community, much like HIV clinics offered, knowing their status

“Every day when I’m out talking to people, I would say 95% of people have no idea what Sickle Cell Disease is, and they don’t know if they have the trait that carries it.”

The mom and full-time college student is determined to bring about change this year and is thankful to have so much support.

“I’m one mom leading the charge, leading the campaign, but I’m not the only mom that’s involved.”