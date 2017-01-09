New voice: Inaugural parade announcer since 1957 replaced

WASHINGTON (AP) – For the first time in six decades, a new voice will lead this year’s presidential inaugural parade.

Eighty-nine-year-old Charlie Brotman has been the announcer for every inaugural parade since Dwight D. Eisenhower’s second term in 1957. But local news media organizations report that President-Elect Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee has picked a new lead announcer.

Brotman told WJLA-TV that he was “heartbroken” by the decision.

The new lead announcer will be Steve Ray, a freelance announcer, audio engineer and producer. The 58-year-old tells media outlets that he’s not replacing Brotman; he just happens to be the guy “who’s next.” He called Brotman “a legend.”

The inaugural committee has named Brotman “Announcer Chairman Emeritus” and has offered him a prime seat to the event.

