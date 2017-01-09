Suspect arrested after man found murdered at Richmond motel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond have made an arrest in the murder of 25-year-old Deavon L. Jacobs, who was found dead at a local motel Monday night.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to the Motel 6 at 100 Greshamwood Place for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Jacobs unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested 39-year-old James D. Henshaw in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Jeff Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

