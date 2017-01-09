How to protect your home from cold weather damages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Your home could be at risk for freezing pipes.

Since last Friday temperatures have dropped dramatically and for local plumbing and HVAC companies, extreme temperatures mean an extremely high number of calls.

“As soon as one call would get hung up another call would come right behind it,” said Jaron Vaughan with Bradley Mechanical.

At Bradley Mechanical, it has been constant business since they opened Monday morning.

Frozen pipes are a common problem any time the temperature drops this far below freezing and if you go to turn on your faucet and see no water, you should act fast.

“If you have a space heater, place a space heater in the area where that pipe is frozen because what you want to do is thaw that pipe as soon as possible,” Vaughan said.

There are some simple things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing.

“Open the cabinet doors,” Vaughan said. “If your heat is running, allow that heat to migrate to the areas where the pipe is. Keep a slow drip on any of the fixtures, tubs, showers, faucets. If the water is flowing it’s going to have a harder chance of freezing.”

Aside from frozen pipes, another big call is broken heaters. Many of their customers were caught off guard during these extreme temperatures.

“Everything was running good up until this morning,” said customer John Grant. “It was kind of a surprise to my wife and I.”

For John Grant, his was a problem he couldn’t have prevented, but he was thankful he didn’t have to go longer than a day without heat.

“We got lucky,” Grant said. “t could have been worse we could have no heat or something for a couple of days and it could have been other issues that come with that so I think we dodged a bullet.”

Vaughan with Bradley Mechanical said they will be working extra-long hours the next couple of days to accommodate everyone.

