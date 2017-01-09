Hopewell 7-Eleven robbery suspect shoots at police before arrest

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell 7-Eleven robbery suspect shot at police before his arrest early Monday morning, police say.

Authorities said at 12:44 a.m., officers were in the 3300 block of Virginia Street and attempted to make contact with an individual that matched the description of the suspect in the robbery of the 7-Eleven located at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard from the previous night.

As officers exited their patrol vehicle, the offender fled on foot and discharged a firearm at the officers.

Officers were able to give chase on foot and after setting up a perimeter, the officers located the offender in the 3300 block of Granby Street a short time later.

The suspect later identified as Brandon Luciano, age 19 of Hopewell was taken into custody without further incident.

Luciano was charged with attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed robbery, grand larceny of a firearm, and discharge a firearm in city limits.

The officers involved in this incident did not discharge their weapons after being fired upon, or during the foot pursuit and subsequent apprehension, police said.

“The officers exercised great restraint during this deadly encounter, we are thankful that neither the officers nor the suspect were injured during the apprehension of this dangerous felon,” said Capt. Whittington.

