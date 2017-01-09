GRTC to resumes regular routes Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metro public transit service will resume running its regular routes Wednesday, according to a press release.

In the message, GRTC representatives said that extensive treatment, combined with snowmelt has led the GRTC to deem the normal routes safe to drive. They did say that minor detours around particularly hazardous spots are still likely.

As a result, some riders may still experience some delays.

Check here for more details.

The Customer Service Call Center (804-358-4782) is open Wednesday from 6AM to 7PM to assist riders with service impacts. GRTC is staffed to provide frequent, real-time customer alerts through the GRTC Transit On The Go! mobile app, Bus Tracker at rideGRTC.com, and via Twitter @GRTCtransit. Customers can depend on GRTC before, during and after this Winter Storm to provide safe transportation with exceptional customer service.

