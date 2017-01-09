Bitterly cold temperatures will make for icy commute

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should expect slick conditions on many roads around the Richmond region during the morning commute, especially on secondary routes, bridges, overpasses, and ramps.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says their crews are closely monitoring pavement temperatures and treating slick spots as extremely cold temperatures persist. Extra caution should be used on all roads this morning as any snow melt could have refrozen overnight, VDOT says. Also, black ice may be present until temperatures rise.

Interstates and primary routes (numbered 1-599) are in clear to minor condition and secondary routes (numbered 600+) are in moderate condition, meaning snow or ice may still cover portions of the roadway. VDOT crews and contractors will continue working around the clock in 12-hour shifts until all state-maintained roads are passable.

VDOT offers the following tips for drivers who must travel:

Completely clear your vehicle of snow and ice prior to driving. Sheets of ice and snow may fly off vehicles when traveling and can be dangerous to other drivers.

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and snowplows.

If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

VDOT also advises residents shoveling snow near roads to shovel to the left of your driveway as you face the road, to help prevent snow from piling up in front of your driveway. Here is a helpful video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYNrKsnW_Rs

For even more VDOT related snow information visit our winter travel info page.

Anyone with questions or concerns, including weather-related issues, can reach out to our customer service center either by phone at (800) FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.

