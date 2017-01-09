FDA confirms cardiac devices can be hacked

(CNN) — It’s a terrifying concept but also a harsh reality: Your heart can be hacked.

According to CNN, the FDA confirmed Monday that Saint Jude Medica’s implantable cardiac devices, including pacemakers and defibrillators, have vulnerabilities. A hacker could access the device and, once in, could deplete the battery or administer incorrect pacing or shocks.

The devices are used to monitor and control heart functions and prevent heart attacks.

Saint Jude has developed a software patch to fix the vulnerabilities, which will automatically be applied to devices beginning next Monday.

To receive it, the Merlin@home transmitter must be plugged in and connected to the network.

The FDA says no patients have been harmed.

