Express Lane toll in Virginia skyrocketed to $30

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) – Mid-Atlantic motorists who tried to take an express lane on Interstate 495 ahead of a snow storm found themselves faced with a $30 toll.

The inflated toll was partly due to traffic buildup that was blamed on Virginia Department of Transportation salt trucks.

A spokesman for Transurban, the company that manages the Express Lanes, said the tolls for the lanes increase depending on the traffic on the roads. However, the company encouraged customers who paid the toll to contact them with any concerns.

