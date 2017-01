RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are responding to Lynwood Holton Elementary School where a water pipe has reportedly busted.

8News has a crew on scene gathering details.

Fire crews on scene of broken water pipe at Richmond school. pic.twitter.com/zWB4RjuC1c — JCosten8News (@JCosten8News) January 9, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.