Chesterfield Police searching for fugitive charged with rape

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are asking for the public’s help locating Allen Turner, who is wanted for violating the terms of his probation.

Turner was originally charged with rape. He is also wanted by the Virginia State Police for violating sex offender registration requirements.

Police say Turner is known to frequent the North Side and Chamberlayne Avenue areas of Richmond.

If you have seen Turner, contact your local police agency or the Department of Correction Fugitive Unit at 1-877-896-5764.

