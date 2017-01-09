Back to school? HCPS spokesperson asking for patience

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After getting up to eight inches of snow over the weekend, Henrico County Schools, along with other area school districts, kept the doors closed due to icy and potentially dangerous conditions.

“We do have, as you can see, some crews out working, and they’ve been working since the weekend to clear the parking lot, sidewalks, walkways — any place where a car or student might have to go when we eventually get folks back into the school,” Andy Jenks, spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools, told 8News.

According to Jenks, making schools safe is a process that could take a while, depending on the weather and road conditions.

“In Henrico County, there are almost 70 buildings, 70 sites that have to be cleared, so we’re asking for people’s patience,” Jenks said. “We’ve been through this before, but we’ll get there.”

While it may be an inconvenience for some parents, with warnings for people to stay off the roads, many just want their kids to stay safe.

“There were several accidents and, you know, having the kids on the bus, standing in the cold, waiting at the bus stop. I think it is a safety measure, so I’m ok with it,” parent Tiffany Dews said.

Jenks says neighborhood conditions factor heavily into the decision to close schools, adding that it’s a day-to-day process.

“We want to be in a place where we can have all of our students and teachers return to school safely, and we know we’ll get there eventually,” Jenks said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.