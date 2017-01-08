Tractor trailer crashes on I-295 north, closing all lanes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor trailer truck which is currently blocking all lanes of traffic on I-295 north.

This is at the intersection with Route 5 which is also called New Market Road.

All traffic is being diverted onto Exit 22B in the area. If possible, avoid the area to prevent delays.

The crash happened at 8:15 a.m. and current reports suggest that nobody was injured.

VDOT is at the scene setting up detour signs.

It is not clear at this time what caused the crash, but State Troopers are working to determine this.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

