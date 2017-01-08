Police: Missing Chesterfield teen in need of medication

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police need the public’s help locating a missing juvenile who is in need of ‘necessary medication.’

Jacob Harris, of the 12600 block of Paget Court, was last seen Saturday morning in the area of John Tyler Community College’s Midlothian campus. Police say there have been possible sightings of the 16-year-old in the Queensmill and Walton Park subdivisions.

Harris is described as a 6-foot-tall bi-racial male with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored glasses, a gauge earring and a lime green hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

