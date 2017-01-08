Perrantes leads No. 11 Virginia past Wake Forest, 79-62

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — London Perrantes scored 24 points and No. 11 Virginia used a 10-0 second-half run to pull away from Wake Forest in a 79-62 victory Sunday night, sending the Demon Deacons to their 25th consecutive road loss in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Perrantes scored all but five of his points in the second half as Virginia (12-3, 2-2 ACC) rebounded from back-to-back losses to No. 12 Florida State and at Pittsburgh. Marial Shayok added 17 points and Devon Hall 13 for Virginia.

John Collins scored 16 points and Bryant Crawford 15 for the Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-3). Wake Forest is now 0-20 in conference road games under third-year coach Danny Manning.

The game was tied at 46 until Hall hit a 3-pointer, sparking the 10-0 run. Jack Salt followed with a put-back dunk and converted a three-point-play, and two free throws by Hall and a floater by Perrantes finished the burst with 7:25 to play.