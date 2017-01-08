Hopewell Police search for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police are currently investigating after a lone offender used a gun to rob a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city.

The 7-Eleven was located at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard.

The suspect entered the business Saturday at around 11 p.m., showed a handgun and then demanded money from the store clerks. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled on foot.

No people were hurt during the incident.

Police describe the offender as a five foot eight inch male between the ages of 20 and 25 who wore tan or gray pants, a dark blue down jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath, and a blue bandana covering his lower face. He wore black Under Armour gloves, black shoes and was in possession of a dark colored handgun.

Security cameras captured a photo.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the matter and are asking for help finding the suspect. Anyone with any information should contact Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284. Anyone with any other information regarding a crime in the area should call Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or Prince George County at 733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the web at tipsoft.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

