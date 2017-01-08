Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield & Richmond Public Schools closed Monday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools, Hanover County Public Schools, Chesterfield County Public Schools and Richmond City Schools and their respective offices will be closed on Monday, January 9.

Richmond City will be operating under plan D. As such, central personnel should report at 7:30 a.m.

There has been no word yet from other schools in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

