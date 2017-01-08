Four people displaced in overnight fire in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults and two children were displaced overnight after a fire tore through their home in Henrico County, fire authorities said.

Henrico firefighters received the call about the fire around midnight and went to the home in the 8400 block of Chamberlayne Road in the county’s north side.

Crews went to the scene despite the poor road conditions, to find a single story house with flames coming from the rear. They entered the house, but because of the high volume of fire had to move back outside to fight it.

After searching the house, they determined no people were inside, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters dealt with extremely low, single digit temperatures and ice while fighting the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.

Henrico Fire would like to remind everyone that your chances of safely escaping a home fire are significantly increased when there are working smoke alarms present. Smoke alarms should be cleaned and tested monthly, have their batteries changed in the spring and fall, and any alarms that are more than 10 years old should be replaced. Those who cannot afford a smoke alarm can contact with their local fire department to have one installed free of charge.

