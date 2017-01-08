Dominion Power restores power to 2,400 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier Sunday, 2,400 people were without power in the Short Pump/Gaskins area of Henrico.

8News Reporter Roxie Bustamante reported live from the scene at Gayton Public Library where a power line was down. Dominion Crews arrived swiftly and fixed the problem.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com