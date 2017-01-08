Best sledding spots in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to get out and enjoy the first winter storm of 2017 like you were a kid again? Are you still a kid and don’t know where to go to get your sled on?

Join 8News reporter Evanne Armour and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and hit the hills Sunday.

WHERE TO GO:

-Forest Hill Park: Go to where the crowds are to find the best hills in this popular southside park

-Bryan Park: Another big, open hill as you first drive in amongst the disc golf cages

-Maymont: Wide open, gently rolling hills abound, as well as the chance to tour the nearby Dooley Mansion and the Children’s Farm in the snow.

-Libby Hill Park: This Church Hill Park offers some of the best (and steepest) sledding in town.

-Hollywood Cemetery: Beautiful sledding spot overlooking the James River in the rear of the historic graveyard

