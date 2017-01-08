Not guilty? Sentenced to life

(WRIC) — It’s a crime that sent shock waves through the town of Waverly: Two men acquitted for the murder of a police officer. But in an odd twist, that murder charge was used to sentence to them to life in prison.

A crime both men claim they didn’t commit.

“I have been sitting in here for 18 years for something I didn’t do,” Terrence Richardson told 8News from his prison cell.

“I have been sitting in here for 18 years for something I didn’t do.”

“I will fight this ’til the end,” Ferrone Claiborne added from his cell.

Monday on 8News at 11, the two men tied to the crime are now filing a petition for clemency with President Barack Obama before he leaves office.

Don’t miss Part I of Kerri O’Brien’s investigation Monday on #8NewsAt11.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com