3,000 without power in Richmond Metro after winter storm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — About 3,000 Dominion customers throughout the Richmond metropolitan area are without power Sunday morning after Saturday’s winter storm, according to the company’s power outage map.

2,400 of these customers are in Henrico County area.

Dominion representatives said that the majority of these outages are in the Short Pump/Gaskins area. As of 6:30 a.m., they have crews in route to assess and repair a reportedly down wire near the Gayton Public Library.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

