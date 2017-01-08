1,500 without power in Richmond Metro during cold spell

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — About 1,500 Dominion customers throughout the Richmond metropolitan area are without power Sunday morning after Saturday’s winter storm, according to the company’s power outage map.

580 of these customers are in the Henrico County area, 300 are in Chesterfield County and 300 are in Richmond, 150 are in Hanover County, 125 are in New Kent County.

Earlier today, 2,400 people were without power in the Short Pump/Gaskins area of Henrico.

8News Reporter Roxie Bustamante reported live from the scene at Gayton Public Library where a power line is down. Dominion Crews arrived swiftly and appear to have fixed the problem

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com