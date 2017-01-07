State trooper hospitalized following wreck on I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle accident involving a Virginia State Police trooper is under investigation in Chesterfield County.

The wreck occurred at roughly 6:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound at mile marker 61. According to Virginia State Police, a patrol car ws stopped on the right shoulder assisting a disabled vehicle with its emergency lights activated when a Toyota Tahoe pickup ran off the road to the right and struck the trooper’s car in the rear, pushing it into the Tahoe.

The trooper, who was in his vehicle when it was struck, was tranported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The center and right lanes, along with the right shoulder, are closed. Motorists traveling in the area should expect potential delays.

The crash remains under investigation.

