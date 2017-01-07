While some enjoy snow day at leisure, others perform essential tasks on roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Saturday’s winter storm closed countless businesses in the Metro Richmond area, giving many employees a day at leisure.

While many were staying warm at home, without essential workers like tow operator Brandon Williams, drivers would have been stranded on the side of the road.

“The work we do, basically, is make sure the area is clear and safe, and try to come up with a backup plan immediately,” Williams said at the end of a 12-hour shift Saturday. “You really do have to take your safety precautions, and take your time. At any given time, the worst can happen.”

The weekend storm brought in hundreds of calls for service at Williams’ place of business, Capital Garage, as well as other tow companies.

As heavy snow blanketed Central Virginia, more than 170 accidents were reported along Richmond’s roadways.

“We had a few rollovers on the Downtown Expressway and 95 southbound,” Williams said, adding that some drivers were left stranded in snowdrifts. “You pull your bed out, stretch your cable out, and try to make sure everybody gets down the highway safe.”

Now that the storm is over and roads are clearing up, Williams said he was planning to make memories with his family.

“Hopefully I’ll go home and play with my son, try to take him sledding and make a snowman,” Williams told 8News.

Statewide, more than 500 accidents were reported Saturday.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation have also been working around the clock to clear the roadways of snow that reached up to 11 inches in some areas.

“We’ve been working in 12-hour shifts since the storm began and actually right before that we were pretreating the roads before the storm,” said Lindsay LeGrand with VDOT.

LeGrand says crews are have been concentrating their efforts to primary roads like I-95 and say it could be another day before plowing ramps up on secondary roads.

Meanwhile, drivers are exercising caution.

“The biggest part is other people driving that you have to watch out for, you know,” James Davis told 8News. “You could be doing your thing just keep an eye out for everybody.”

If you do have to go out, try waiting until midday when temperatures start to get warmer. LeGrand says morning travel could be especially treacherous.

You can also call 511 for traffic and road conditions before heading out.

