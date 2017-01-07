WATCH: Hilarious video sums up ‘motherhood in 34 seconds’

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KXRM) — A mom hiding in a closet secretly eating Twizzlers with her children peering through the crack under the door is a video said to sum up motherhood in 34 seconds – and it’s going viral.

Ashley Gardner, mother to quadruplets, posted the video of herself hiding and indulging in the licorice on January 3.

“Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” she says in the video. “Is that wrong?”

The video gets even more adorable as Gardner pans the camera down to see her little ones peeking in from the bottom of the door.

The video currently has over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

