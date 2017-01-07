Virginia State Police: Over 100 crashes in Virginia overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Snow is falling across most of Virginia Saturday morning as roads are in mostly moderate, snow covered conditions in the southern half of the state with minor conditions in the northern region.

The hardest hit will be the Hampton Roads region where the heaviest accumulations are expected through the day.

According to Virginia State Police, they have been busy overnight responding to multiple calls for disabled and crashed vehicles. As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, State Police reported having responded to 106 crashes and 58 disabled vehicles.

As of 7 a.m. they were currently still at the scene of 55 of those crashes across the state.

Here in Richmond, the Northern Neck, Tri-Cities area, State Police have responded to 24 crashes and 8 disabled vehicles. Included in these figures is a head-on crash involving a Caroline County sheriff’s deputy who was seriously injured.

VDOT has what you need to know now:

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contract crews are out in force to keep the roads as clear as possible. Even with the treatment and plowing, ROADS ARE SLICK. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO STAY OFF THE ROADS DURING THE STORM.

About 70 percent of deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles. By staying off the roads during a winter storm, transportation workers and public-safety officials can clear roads and respond more quickly to emergency needs.

Crews work to clear interstates and primary roads first, then major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and then other secondary roads and subdivision streets. Crews focus their efforts on those roads that carry the most traffic.

Monitor road conditions by going to 511virginia.org.

If you need more information or report a specific road-related problem, go to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS.

VDOT has approximately 2,500 crewmembers for snow-removal operations statewide. In addition, VDOT uses contractors to clear snow.

VDOT has nearly 13,000 pieces of equipment, including trucks, plows and spreaders, and more than 650,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives to treat roads.

Click here for more winter information.

