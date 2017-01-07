Virginia Beach man killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WAVY) — One of the five people shot and killed Friday at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was a man from Virginia Beach.

Media General affiliate WAVY spoke with the daughter of the victim, who said her father, 62-year-old Terry Andres, died at the airport.

Andres had a birthday coming up later this month, his daughter says. He was at the airport to go on a vacation with his wife, who was unharmed in the shooting.

The Andres family is distraught over the loss and has asked for privacy at this time.

WAVY spoke with Governor Terry McAuliffe Friday, who had this to say about Andres’ death: “This is just heart wrenching. We’ve got to get to the bottom of this. We’ve got to get to the bottom of the gun violence going on in the country. But obviously, all of our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now.”

Immediately after the shooting, a suspect was taken into custody. Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said that the gunman was carrying a military ID that identified him as Esteban Santiago.

Authorities haven’t provided any details on a possible motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

