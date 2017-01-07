VIDEO: Fire crews battling building fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are battling a building fire in Petersburg.

The fire is located on Harding Street between Shore and Matthews Streets.

Chesterfield fire helping Petersburg FD battle flames ripping through a building on Harding Street pic.twitter.com/RtX6fSpnYl — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 7, 2017

Chesterfield Fire crews are now on the scene helping Petersburg Fire.

