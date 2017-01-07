VDOT urging motorists to remain off roads overnight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The snow has come to an end in Central Virginia, and Virginia Department of Transportation crews can now work to clear interstates and major primary routes without having to retrace their snow plow passes.

Most roads in the area remain in moderate to severe condition, according to VDOT, meaning that icy patches or snow covers major portions of the roadway. Interstates are in minor to moderate condition and are improving. Motorists should continue to stay off the roads overnight so that crews can continue snow removal operations.

Work continues in 12-hour shifts around the clock and once interstates and primary roads (routes numbered 1-599) are cleared, crews will begin to shift focus to the secondary roads (routes numbered 600+). Extreme cold temperatures will slow melting and continue to make for hazardous travel conditions into Sunday. Any moisture on the pavement could refreeze into black ice overnight.

It is VDOT’s goal to have all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends. Passable does not necessarily mean the road will be clear. Individual road conditions throughout the state can be accessed at www.511virginia.org.

