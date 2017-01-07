VDOT crews continuing to cleanup after snow storm

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Snow is beginning to taper off in Central Virginia, where accumulations range from a trace up to 4 inches.

At this hour, road conditions are as follows:

Interstate 64 – Mostly clear with some icy patches in Albemarle and Louisa counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear in Fauquier County.

Primary highways – Snow-covered in Albemarle, Fluvanna and Louisa. Slick and patchy with ice in Fauquier, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. Clear in Culpeper.

Secondary routes (numbered 600 and above) – Snow-covered across the area, with slightly better driving conditions reported in Culpeper and Fauquier counties.

VDOT crews are currently focused on the area’s major roads, plowing accumulated snow and applying salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction.

With temperatures below freezing and dropping further overnight, black ice and generally hazardous driving conditions are expected.

Motorists should continue to stay off the roads.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

