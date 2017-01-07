RPD: Wanted robbery suspect may be active again

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a commercial robbery in Richmond last August who may once again be active.

George W. Thomas of the 3400 block of Garland Avenue, is sought for robbing the Stop & Go on Mechanicsville Turnpike shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, August 1. Police say he pointed a gun at the clerk and told him to empty the cash register before fleeing in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Police believe Thomas may be involved with additional, more recent, commercial robberies in the area.

Thomas, 23, is described as a 5-foot-11, 145-pound black male. He is known to frequent the Essex Village area in Henrico County as well as the Meadowbridge Road area in Richmond.

Anyone with any information about Thomas’ whereabouts to call RPD Detective Eric Livengood at (804) 646-4636 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

