Richmond fire crews work fire on East Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials say they responded to a fire around 4:30 a.m. on East Broad Street.

Officials said that when crews arrived at the apartment complex at 312 East Broad Street, the fire was already out, but smoke and water from sprinklers affected multiple apartment units in the building.

The incident was marked under control without any injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation, but initial reports suggest that a couch caught fire inside one of the apartments.

This is a developing story.

