Richmond Crews respond to an early morning fire in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews were called to a fire in Church Hill early Saturday morning, as the snow began falling.

The fire occurred before 3 a.m. on East Marshall Street in Richmond near the intersection with North 23rd Street.

Fire officials say the hot coals from the fire burned through the floor.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.