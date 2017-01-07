Richmond Crews respond to an early morning fire in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews were called to a fire in Church Hill early Saturday morning, as the snow began falling.
The fire occurred before 3 a.m. on East Marshall Street in Richmond near the intersection with North 23rd Street.
Fire officials say the hot coals from the fire burned through the floor.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
