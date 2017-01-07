Multiple streets in the City of Richmond closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple roads are closed in the city due to weather conditions Saturday.

Closures according to the City of Richmond’s Twitter page:

Browns Island (2nd Street) 23rd Street (Grace to Franklin) Byrd Street (2nd to 7th) and Whitehead Road near Derwent Road.

The Boulevard “Nickel” Bridge is also closed and will remain closed until further notice. Use alternative routes.

Stay with 8News here for all the latest street closures due to the winter storm.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.