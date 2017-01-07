Mayor Stoney takes a break from snow response to hit the slopes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney took a break from snow response to take a ride down Forest Hill Saturday afternoon.

Surrounded by sledders both young and old, Richmond’s new mayor went head first down the popular hill at Forest Hill Park.

And would you believe it? Stoney said it was his first — that’s right, FIRST — time sledding.

“That was my first time on a sled, so I enjoyed it. Yes, ever,” Stoney told 8News Reporter Matthew McClellan. “You know, you’ve gotta keep your legs up and hold on for dear life.”

Friday night, Stoney activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center ahead of the storm’s arrival and spent most of Saturday evening checking on road conditions in the area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.