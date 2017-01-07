Mayor Levar Stoney asks for city’s patience cleaning up after snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Less than one week on the job and Mayor Levar Stoney is asking residents to do their part to help city workers clear the streets.

He held a news conference this morning at the City’s Emergency Operations Center to discuss the storm and the city’s clean-up efforts. 8News’ Jonathan Costen was there.

“I want to ask folks to be patient, with our city and our response,” Stoney said. “Use caution if you do decide to go on the roads, and just use common sense. We are fortunate to make neighborhoods our priorities and more assets deployed to neighborhoods to make sure neighborhoods are driveable.”

Stoney went so far as to give advice for residents on how they should spend this snowy day – suggesting maybe they should watch the FCS Championship featuring the Virginia-based JMU Dukes.

“Please stay off the roads. There’s a lot of football going on today, there’s a game at twelve o’clock, James Madison is playing,” he said. “There’s a game at four o’clock and there’s a game at seven o’clock. So stay at home, make some hot cocoa, some coffee, and stay with your family, and please do your best to stay off the roads.”

Not coincidentally, Stoney attended James Madison University and served as president of the Student Government.

