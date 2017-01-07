Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on Mechanicsville Turnpike Friday afternoon.

Authorities said on Friday, January 6, at approximately 2:54 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to the EVB Bank located in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported robbery.

Police say the suspect approached a teller, displayed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as an older, white male wearing a dark colored stocking cap, and had his face partially covered. The suspect fled the area in a silver-colored four-door Sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both methods are anonymous.

