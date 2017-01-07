GRTC extends snow routes through Sunday due to hazardous road conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC will continue operating under snow routes Sunday due to the bad road conditions.

GRTC says road conditions remain icy, despite treatment, leading to hazardous roads on GRTC’s regular routes.

Customers should prepare for bus delays, potential detours in addition to Snow Routes, and possible early suspension of service, GRTC says in their press release.

Snow routes avoid hazardous streets around the system that are challenging to navigate in inclement Winter Weather.

Buses will display an alert message on the electronic exterior signs, saying, “SNOW ROUTES IN EFFECT,” to notify customers immediately that buses are on snow routes.

During reduced service, paratransit medical appointments will receive priority transportation ensuring customers can safely reach doctors, hospitals or dialysis centers.

Once buses go onto snow routes, they will remain on snow routes through the end of the day. If road conditions remain hazardous for buses, GRTC may choose to remain on snow routes for subsequent days until it is deemed safe to return to regular routing.

To see a list of the affected bus stops during snow routes, please visit their “Snow Routes” webpage.

The Customer Service Call Center opened early Saturday at 6:30 a.m. to assist riders with service impacts.

GRTC is staffed to provide frequent, real-time customer alerts through the GRTC Transit On The Go! mobile app, Bus Tracker at rideGRTC.com, and via Twitter @GRTCtransit.

