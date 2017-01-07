Driver arrested for DUI after crashing head-on with Caroline County deputy

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police just identified the people involved in a head-on collision in Caroline County that left a sheriff’s deputy seriously injured this morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Ladysmith Road west of Balty Road.

Police said Neal B. Hambleton, 30 of Ruther Glen, Va., was traveling west on Ladysmith Road in a 2011 Dodge pickup when he crossed a double yellow line and struck Caroline County Deputy H.S. McGhee head-on.

McGhee was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with serious injuries including a fractured left femur, a fractured right lower leg, and a fractured foot, along with some soft tissue injuries. He will have surgery to correct his fractures today. He is expected to recover.

Caroline County Sheriff Lippa made a comment about the incident.

“Both Deputy McGhee and the entire CCSO family are overwhelmed by the calls, emails, texts and other supportive communications we have received and continue to receive. It means a great deal to all of us to know the level of concern and caring this community and our law enforcement brethren have displayed,” Lippa said. “I will continue to pass along your well-wishes to Deputy McGhee.”

Hambleton has been charged with DUI-1st offense, concealed weapon while intoxicated, and DUI maiming. He is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with bond.

