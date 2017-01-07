Crews battling fully involved garage fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a garage in Chesterfield County went up in flames Saturday night.

The blaze occurred in the 2400 block of Rio Vista Street. When crews arrived, they found a garage fully involved.

Crews are still working to mark the fire under control. No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

