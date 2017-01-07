Crews respond to separate fires within an hour in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Chesterfield County responded to two separate house fires within an hour Saturday afternoon.

The first occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of Kalanchoe Drive. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home. All occupants made it out of the home safely, according to an official.

A second working incident was also declared roughly 30 minutes later at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Mangowood Drive. Crews reported that the blaze started in the kitchen. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.