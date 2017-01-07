Chesterfield diner braves the weather to serve up snow day meals to locals

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — If you were driving west on the Midlothian Turnpike Saturday, you may have noticed that the only place open for miles was the Brick House Diner.

The Brick House Diner has been serving up meals to locals for over 12 years. One of them, Tony Georges, stopped in after making runs from a local hospital.

“I took my wife to VCU. She works there in the emergency room,” Georges told 8News. “Then I stood up outside my post there to see if any ladies needed a ride home. I left there and saw that the Brick House was open and called my neighbor and here we are.”

The Brick House Diner’s friendly staff said they look forward to serving customers on snowy days when most other places aren’t open.

“Some people like coming out in this kind of weather,” Robyn Bennett said. “We just like to put smiles on their faces.”

Crew members said their first customers came in at 7 a.m. as soon as the doors opened.

The Brick House served up a special menu Saturday that included cinnamon swirl pancakes, burritos, and mimosas.

Wayne and Catherine Powell came in for eggs and waffles. They’ve frequented the eatery for more than six years, and it’s the restaurant they say they know they can always depend on during inclement weather.

“We love the food and the people,” W. Powell said. “It is a family oriented place. We don’t have kids. We just have dogs, so we come here for the rest of family.”

