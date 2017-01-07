Caroline County Deputy hospitalized after head-on collision

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are at the scene of a crash in Caroline County that involved an area sheriff’s deputy.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Ladysmith Road west of Balty Road.
A pickup was traveling west on Ladysmith Road when it crossed a double yellow line and struck the deputies vehicle head on.
The deputy was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and was transported to Pamunkey Regional Jail.
