Caroline County Deputy hospitalized after head-on collision

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are at the scene of a crash in Caroline County that involved an area sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Ladysmith Road west of Balty Road.

A pickup was traveling west on Ladysmith Road when it crossed a double yellow line and struck the deputies vehicle head on.

The deputy was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and was transported to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

