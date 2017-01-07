8News reporters are live in Central Virginia

CENTRAL VIRGINIA — 8News reporters are live reporting on the weather conditions in Richmond, Henrico County, Petersburg and Williamsburg.

So far, it looks like Richmond has accumulated about 2 – 3 inches of snow while Petersburg has an inch or two more than that.

Despite consistent plowing of the major roads, snow is still accumulating, so if you have to drive, be careful.

