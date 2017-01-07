CENTRAL VIRGINIA — 8News reporters are live reporting on the weather conditions in Richmond, Henrico County, Petersburg and Williamsburg.
8News reporters are live in Central Virginia
8News reporters are live in Central Virginia x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: David Amir
-
PHOTOS: David Amir
-
PHOTOS: David Amir
-
Missing NJ woman and her great-granddaughter last seen near Richmond
-
5 babies born Christmas day in Henrico hospital
-
Courtesy of viewer Rose Bonton
-
Courtesy of viewer Rose Bonton
-
Italian Media report that the Berlin Market attacker has been killed
-
Priceless gift saves and changes lives
-
Water main break at N. Lombardy and W. Leigh streets
So far, it looks like Richmond has accumulated about 2 – 3 inches of snow while Petersburg has an inch or two more than that.
Despite consistent plowing of the major roads, snow is still accumulating, so if you have to drive, be careful.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.