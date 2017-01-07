44 flights cancelled to and from Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 44 flights in and out of Richmond International Airport have been cancelled as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to airport authorities.

RIC personnel are reporting 5 inches of snow having accumulated at the airport overnight.

While the airport remains open, operations are currently very limited.

While some cargo freighters have arrived, no commercial flights are expected to arrive until after 10:30 a.m.

To check a flight’s status, check the RIC website.

Passengers should have the confirmation and phone numbers to all airlines, hotels and rental car agencies they may be using to modify reservations if travel plans change.

Also, the Transportation Security Administration has a downloadable app (called MyTSA) for mobile devices that tracks airport delays, offers travel tips and posts security checkpoint wait times.

When severe weather or other major events impact flight operations, some air carriers may issue travel waivers to allow you to change to alternate flights without paying a change fee. For fee waiver policies, please contact your air carrier:

Allegiant Air – www.allegiantair.com

American Airlines – www.aa.com

Delta Air Lines – www.delta.com

JetBlue Airways – www.jetblue.com

Southwest Airlines – www.southwest.com

United Airlines – www.united.com

