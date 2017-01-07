226 crashes in Richmond since storm began

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy snowfall on Saturday resulted in hundreds of accidents on Virginia roadways.

As of noon, Virginia State Police report that 686 crashes have occurred in the state since the storm began Friday night. Only one of the accidents was fatal. Officials say slick road conditions contributed to the single-vehicle wreck in Greene County where were an SUV ran off the road, struck another vehicle and overturned into a creek. The driver later died at UVA Hospital.

Apart from crashes, officials have also been dealing with disabled vehicles and have responded to 1,037 of those as of noon.

Of the 686 accidents since the snow began, officials report that 226 of them occurred in the Metro Richmond area.

207 of those disabled vehicles happened in the Richmond Metro area today.

Since temperatures are extremely cold today, state police are warning drivers to stay off of the roads as much as possible so that VDOT crews can treat the roads.

If you have to drive this morning, VDOT is issuing the following reminders:

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contract crews are out in force to keep the roads as clear as possible. Even with the treatment and plowing, ROADS ARE SLICK. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO STAY OFF THE ROADS DURING THE STORM.

About 70 percent of deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles. By staying off the roads during a winter storm, transportation workers and public-safety officials can clear roads and respond more quickly to emergency needs.

Crews work to clear interstates and primary roads first, then major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and then other secondary roads and subdivision streets. Crews focus their efforts on those roads that carry the most traffic.

Monitor road conditions by going to 511virginia.org.

If you need more information or report a specific road-related problem, go to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS.

VDOT has approximately 2,500 crew members for snow-removal operations statewide. In addition, VDOT uses contractors to clear snow.

VDOT has nearly 13,000 pieces of equipment, including trucks, plows and spreaders, and more than 650,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives to treat roads.

