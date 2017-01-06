Richmond area roads clear for Friday as VDOT crews prepare for the weekend

Related Coverage 4-8 inches of snow forecasted for Richmond

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that all roads are clear throughout Central Virginia Friday morning.

VDOT crews brined Interstate 64, I-66 and other major highways on Wednesday and Thursday and have been on duty overnight to treat slick roads with salt and sand where needed.

VDOT says they are continuing to monitor the forecast and will have crews on duty for the second round of snowfall predicted overnight Friday and into Saturday.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.